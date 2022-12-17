Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

