Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.