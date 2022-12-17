Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

