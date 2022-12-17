Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

