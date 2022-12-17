Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $558.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.29. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

