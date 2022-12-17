Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.34 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

