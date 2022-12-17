Bremer Bank National Association Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
