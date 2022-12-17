Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $262.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

