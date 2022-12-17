Bremer Bank National Association Sells 756 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

