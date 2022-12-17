Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,476. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

