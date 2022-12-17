Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Buys 400,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bright Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BHG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
