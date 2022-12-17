Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Buys 400,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

