Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

