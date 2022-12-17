Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 250,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 54,004 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 306,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after buying an additional 146,248 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $3,552,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

