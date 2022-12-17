British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.69) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.60).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,293.50 ($40.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,401.49. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700.50 ($33.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,334.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,397.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

