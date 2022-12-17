British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTLCY. Liberum Capital cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.50.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

