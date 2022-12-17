Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $41.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.64. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.9% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

