Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $79.87

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

