Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $419.87

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

About EPAM Systems

NYSE EPAM opened at $333.30 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $699.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

