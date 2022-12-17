Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $41.90

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,216,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 in the last 90 days. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

