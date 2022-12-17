Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) PT at $50.20

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Randstad from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($52.63) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Randstad Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 81.71%.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Further Reading

