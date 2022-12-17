Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,148

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,148 ($38.62).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($23,064.65). In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.57), for a total transaction of £2,864,544.78 ($3,514,347.66). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,064.65).

Schroders Stock Down 3.7 %

Schroders Company Profile

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,724.91. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.59.

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

