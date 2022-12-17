Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $195.36

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.64. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

