Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,466,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,243. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

