BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,210 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

