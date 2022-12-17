BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

