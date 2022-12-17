BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

