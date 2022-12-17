BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.05 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

