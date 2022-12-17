BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

