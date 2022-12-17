BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

