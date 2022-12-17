BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.