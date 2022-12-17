BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $78.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

