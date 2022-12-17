BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.