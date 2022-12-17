BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,117,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,094 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

