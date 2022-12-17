BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

