BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

