BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

