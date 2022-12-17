BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of PJP stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

