BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

