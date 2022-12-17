BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

