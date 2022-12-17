Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bunge by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

