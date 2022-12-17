Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

