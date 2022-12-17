Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 421,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. 447,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -127.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

