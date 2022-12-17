California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 13,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193. The company has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

