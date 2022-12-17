Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 33,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 204,122,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200,715. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

