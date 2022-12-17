Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

