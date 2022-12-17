Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$2.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.61.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$5.42.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.