Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CFPZF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Canfor Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Canfor has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $27.05.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

