Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.78%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

