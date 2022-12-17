Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,391 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Harmonic makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1,906.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

