Capital CS Group LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up about 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.63%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

